Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man after surveillance video showed him break-in a truck on March 10, 2022.

The incident happened in West Philadelphia at 5601 Christian Street shortly before 12:30 pm.

According to police, an unidentified man opened the passenger door of an F-150 truck and entered. After several minutes, police say, the man left with a registered firearm.

Police urge the public to contact the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183/3184 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.