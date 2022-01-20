Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Deputy Police Commissioner Ben Naish announced Wednesday that a man had been arrested for allegedly shooting his brother in Philadelphia’s Mantua neighborhood.

The incident happened on the 3800 block of Brown Street on December 16, 2021.

According to police, 68-year-old Paul Blackwell was shot once in his chest. Police rushed Blackwell to Presbyterian Medical Center, where he later died.

On January 18, 2022, police say they arrested 55-year-old Darren Morrison for the murder of Blackwell. Police say Morrison is the brother of Blackwell and is being charged with murder, Violation of the Uniform Firearms Act, and other related offenses.