Man beaten to death outside Pat’s Steaks

Philadelphia Police say a 28-year-old man was killed outside of Pat’s King of Steaks.

Investigators say a large fight broke out outside of the steak shop around 1:56 a.m. The victim was found on scene with head and face trauma, he was pronounced dead at 2:07 am.



Two other men were sent to a local hospital with injuries, they are in stable condition.

Witnesses told detectives that after the fight 10 men in yellow soccer jerseys got into a mid-size SUV and drove off.

No arrests have been made in the case and police are trying to track down those responsible.

The incident is not the first case of deadly violence outside of Pat’s Steaks this summer. In July, a man died after someone shot him following an argument outside. Police did make an arrest in that incident.

BREAKING: Man beaten to death at Pats King of Steaks. Police say fight involved about 15 people. @phl17 pic.twitter.com/SvapIGyFXX — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyPHL17) September 16, 2021

MORE: investigators hope to collect DNA and fingerprints from this trash can lid that they believe was used in the fight. @phl17 pic.twitter.com/u1d8Vr5HAE — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyPHL17) September 16, 2021