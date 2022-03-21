NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man has been charged with assaulted another driver with an anti-theft device after a crash in New Castle on Sunday, state police said.

Troopers were called to Springfield Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. for a crash and dispatchers advised them that one driver assaulted the other, then ran off, Delaware State Police said in a news release.

When troopers arrived, they learned that a man broke a pickup truck’s driver’s side window with an anti-theft device, then assaulted the driver with it, police said. The man threatened to kill everyone inside the vehicle, including three young girls, then ran off, police said.

Police found the man still running about a mile away at the Governor’s Square Shopping Center. He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and later charged with second-degree assault, aggravated menacing, terroristic threatening, and other offenses. He was released after posting bail on a $26,000 secured bond.