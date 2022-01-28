Philadelphia (WPHL)- The person of interest in the murder of a South Jersey woman is now in custody after police say he attempted to carjack a man in Philadelphia.

On Wednesday, Mount Laurel Police conducted a wellness check at the 600 block of Mount Laurel Road after 38-year-old Melissa Malcolm did not show up for work. Around 12:30 pm, officers say they found Malcolm bludgeoned to death in her bed.

According to police, Malcolm suffered blunt force trauma to the head. Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Preliminary investigation indicated that Andrew Kramer, 31, of Mantua, was acquainted with Malcolm. Police say Kramer used Malcolm’s debit card to withdraw money from cash machines at convenience stores Wednesday at approximately 2:15 a.m. in Marlton and 4 a.m. Brooklawn. Police say he also was driving her silver 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee at the time.

Around 5:44 pm Wednesday Philadelphia Police responded to a gunpoint robbery in the 1500 block of Brandywine Street.

According to police, Kramer asked a man for a ride to Kensington, but the man refused. That’s when investigators say Kramer showed a handgun and demanded a ride. During the interaction, police say the victim was able to alert police and lock Kramer inside of a garage until officers arrived.

When officers arrived and opened the garage door, police say Kramer held a firearm under his chin. Officers told the man to drop the weapon, but Kramer refused, police say. Police declared a barricade that lasted 30-35 minutes. According to police, Kramer ended up dropping his weapon and surrendering to police.

Philadelphia Police took Kramer into custody. He is facing weapons offenses and terroristic threats. The Burlington County Prosecutor’s office is preparing charges against him for credit card and motor vehicle theft.

No homicide charges relating to Malcolm’s death have been filed against Kramer.

Police are asking for the public’s help locating Malcolm’s 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which carries New Jersey license plate number M73 HKY. Police say if you see the vehicle, call the Mount Laurel Police Department at 856-234-1414, ext. 1524 or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.