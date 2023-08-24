Evesham, NJ- Evesham Township officials arrest man who is suspected of starting two residential fires.



Police say a 30-year-old man living in Little Egg Harbor Township is facing charges of two counts of arson.



One of the houses was a complete loss and caused damage to neighboring homes. The other house suffered minor damages, after the owner extinguished the flames.



The investigation is still ongoing and if you have any information, call the Evesham Police at 856-983-1116.







