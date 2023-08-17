PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL)– Philadelphia Police have announced the arrest of a man after he stole a docked sailboat near Penn’s Landing.

On August 16th, at 7:10 pm, Philadelphia Police Officers were operating a police boat when they were flagged down by a member of the Liberty Boating Club for a report that a male boarded one of the club’s sailboats and fled southbound on the Delaware River.

Officers reported the theft on police radio and as they began going down the river, they were met with a US Coast Guard Unit who had already captured the stolen boat in the area of the Walt Whitman Bridge. According to police, an officer with the United States Coast Guard received a report of a stolen vessel heading south on the Delaware River, and his team began an investigation.

The US Coast Guard team located the stolen vessel near the Walt Whitman Bridge, forced the stolen boat to stop, and then conducted a recreational safety boarding.

As the Coast Guard officers prepared to board the stolen vessel, the male, who was later identified as 31-year-old Roger Pojar, told officers that he worked for a Federal Agency and had a firearm. Coast Guard officers were able to locate the stolen firearm and detain Pojar, until the Philadelphia Police boat arrived.

Pojar was placed under arrest and was charged with Violation of Uniform Firearms Act, Theft, and other offenses.