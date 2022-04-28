Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was charged with murder Wednesday for allegedly stabbing a woman to death and stabbing a family friend the next day.

Jerry Elston, 29, of 5700 Virginian Road, was arrested and charged with the murder of Nancy Roman, 50, which occurred on April 21, 2022, at the 3900 block of North 5th Street.

According to police, Roman was found inside a home on 5th Street, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Medics pronounced Roman dead at the scene.

Additionally, Elston was charged with Attempted Murder and related offenses in connection with the stabbing that happened on April 22, 2022, at the 2000 block of Conlyn Street, police say.

Police say they found a man who had been stabbed several times in the head with a knife. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where doctors listed him in critical condition.

READ MORE: Keys to the Philadelphia 76ers closing the series against the Toronto Raptors

Police have not yet revealed if Elston knew Roman. Police also have not revealed a motive for either incident.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc