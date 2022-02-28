Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Police arrested a man who they say shot a woman in Philadelphia’s Wynnefield neighborhood.

The incident occurred on the 2300 block of North 52nd Street on Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022, just before 2:00 am.

According to police, a 42-year-old woman was shot once in the right hip by Adolfo Serrano Meischke. Police say the victim only sustained a grazed to the hip and did not need to be taken to the hospital. Medics treated the victim’s wound at the scene.

On Friday, February 25th, 2022, police say, Meischke was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, VUFA-No License, Possession of an Instrument of Crime, and related offenses.