PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL)– The Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit has announced the arrest of a man for a sexual assault spree throughout the first week of August.

Police say 35-year-old Dequan Jacobs has been charged with eight counts of Indecent Assault and Harassment.

Philadelphia Police

Throughout August 6 and August 7, Jacobs went on a spree of groping and grabbing various woman’s buttocks.

Police say all the incidents occurred when Jacobs was riding his bike. In all the reports made to police, the women described Jacobs as a 30-60 year old bald male who would ride his green bike up to the women, assault her, and then quickly drive away.

The incidents occurred around the area of 1700 Broad Street, 1900 East Passyunk Avenue, 1400 South 22nd Street, 2100 Pine Street, 2900 Walnut Street, and 2300 Walnut Street.

If anyone has information about other sexual assault incidents Jacobs may have part of, call the Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit at 215-685-1158.