Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man has been arrested for allegedly striking a Philadelphia officer with his car in Philadelphia’s Tacony section.

Terrell Lee, 41, of 300 block of West Courtland Street, was arrested and charged with DUI and related offenses, police say.

The incident happened on the 6700 block of Torresdale Avenue just after 8:00 pm Wednesday.

According to police, a 44-year-old officer from the 15th district was conducting a car stop on Torresdale Avenue. While she was doing her job, police say, a Chevy Malibu swerved into her as it passed by.

The vehicle did not stop to check on the officer; instead continued northbound on Torresdale Avenue, police say.

Police say the Malibu was found on Cottman and Torresdale Avenues and arrested Lee, the driver. Officers said Lee tried striking them with his car and ran a few red lights before being captured.

Medics transported the officer to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, where she was placed in stable condition. Police say she suffered head trauma, bumps and bruises to her body possibly broke her leg.