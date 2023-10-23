PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL) — Police have made an arrest in connection to a series of sexual assaults and robberies at gunpoint that occurred last weekend in Kingsessing.

Authorities announced the arrest of 30-year-old Michael Henry for his role in the assaults.

Investigators say the first reported incident occurred on Saturday, October 14 at 3:00 a.m. when the offender came up to a woman sitting in her car at a traffic light on 55th and Kingsessing Avenue and demanded money at gunpoint. The woman reportedly gave the offender $20 before he demanded her to unlock her car doors. Police say, the offender then got in her car and forced the woman to drive to 49th and St. Bernard Street where he sexually assaulted her.

The offender then reportedly forced the woman to drive to a nearby ATM, demanded the woman take out cash, and then fled the area with the victim’s money.

The spree continued the next day on Sunday, October 15 at 5 p.m. when another woman reported that she was robbed and raped in Kingsessing. In this incident, the woman was walking on the 5100 block of Springfield Avenue when an offender approached her, pointed a gun at her side, and demanded money.

The female gave the offender $25 and some prescription medication but the offender forced the woman into an alleyway on Paxon Street and sexually assaulted her. The offender then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Investigators believe Henry is responsible for both incidents based on the description of the offender given by the victims, but charges are pending the DNA results.

Henry will be charged with Rape, Robbery, Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault, and related charges, says the District Attorney’s Office.