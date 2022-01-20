Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man who beat a woman to death with a pipe at an Old City office building is being charged with murder.

The assault happened on the 300 block of Chestnut Streets around 2:15 pm Wednesday.

According to police, a 31-year-old Samantha Maag, who was on the 8th floor of an Old City office building, was attacked by a man with two pipes. When police arrived at the scene, Maag was unresponsive, lying on the ground. Police say they quickly transported the Maag to Jefferson hospital, where medics pronounced her dead at 3:16 pm.

As officers investigated the scene, police encountered a man holding two pipes. Police say witnesses identified the man as the attacker and arrested the man without further incident.

Police later identified the offender as 49-year-old Jefferey Stepien. According to police, he is being charged with murder.