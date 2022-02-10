Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police arrested a father of two after he locked refused to leave a home he was evicted from.

The incident happened on the 5500 block of West Girard Avenue just before 8 pm.

According to police, the landlord of the home on 56th Street and Girard told police a 36-year-old man changed the locks after being told to leave due to him being evicted.

Upon arriving at the scene, police say the man refused to come out of the home. The man stayed inside the house with his 2-year-old and 3-year-old children, police say.

Police say after two hours, the man came out of the house on his own and was taken into custody. The man violated Protection From Abuse order, police say.

No injuries were reported.