male, approximately 25 to 30 years old, light complected, 5’4 to” to 5’8″, stocky built, short dreads type hairstyle, mustache and sideburns.

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are offering $20k to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man who they say murdered someone in Kensington.

The incident happened on July 6, 2022 in the 600 block of Lippincott Street just after 9:30 pm.

According to police, a 23-year-old man was shot and killed by a man wearing a green camouflage pattern long sleeve shirt, grey shorts, and white Air Force One athletic shoe.

After the suspect murdered the man, police say he ran northbound on “F” to Allegheny Avenue, where he entered a west-bound SEPT bus, which he exits at 25th Street.

Police urge the public to contact the Homicide Unit 215-686-3334/3335 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.