Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for an unknown man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in a Center City business.

The incident happened on the 200 block of North 13th Street around 2:14 pm Tuesday.

According to police, a man believed to be in his 30s entered the office building and headed to the eighth floor. The suspect entered and unlocked a law firm office.

Once inside, police say the man sexually assaulted a woman. The suspect was then last seen walking south on 13th Street.

Police say he was wearing a black baseball cap with a sticker logo on the right-side brim of the hat, black T-shirt with unknown writing on the front and a white T-shirt underneath, blue jeans with a black and silver belt and a gold watch on his left wrist.

Police urge the public to contact the Special Victims Unit 215-685-3251 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.