New Castle, Delaware (WPHL)- A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly taking upskirt pictures of a minor at a New Castle Walmart last month.

On December 5, 2021, police say 25-year-old Omar Edwards took pictures of a teen girl at the Walmart on Wilton Boulevard in New Castle, Delaware.

According to police, someone caught Edwards with his cellphone as he was taking photos of a 14-year-old girl without her knowledge. Police say Edwards was able to leave the store before officers came into the Walmart.

A month later, police located Edwards at his home and took him into custody. Police say Edwards was charged with three counts of Violation of Privacy and harassment.

Further investigation exposed evidence of other potential victims of Edwards’ possession. Edwards was released on a $7000 unsecured bond on January 20, 2022.

READ MORE: Home invader assaults 53-year-old woman, steals $200

Police say if you believe you’re a potential victim or have information regarding this incident is, asked to contact Delaware State Police by calling 302-365-8450.

Email: Dlouallen@phl17.com

Twitter: LouallenDoc