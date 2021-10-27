Man accused of peeping in Willow Grove Park charged

ABINGTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPHL)– Police in Abingtown Township say they have filed charges against the man accused of peeping on a young girl inside of the Willow Grove Mall.

On August 29, 2021 police say officers responded to a invasion of privacy incident taken place at the Willow Grove Mall. According to investigators, a young female had been trying on clothes in a fitting room when she noticed someone trying to film her under the door with a camera. Police say the man left the mall once the girl contacted store worker. Police say additional security footage showed the same suspect attempting to take upskirt videos of other female mall patrons.

Authorities released a photo of the suspect to the public and say they immediately got a tip on the unidentified suspect. Police obtained a warrant for 31-year-old Thomas Cugini of Wilow Grove, . Willow Grove. On October 26, 2021 Cugini turned himself in.

Cugini faces charges of felony Unlawful Contact with a Child, Criminal Use of Communication Faclty, Invasion of Privacy, and Haraassment.