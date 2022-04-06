Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting a young man early Tuesday morning in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened on the 2300 block of North Opal Street just before 2:00 am.

Police found a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. Police rushed him to Temple Hospital, where medics pronounced him dead at 2:24 am.

The victim was identified as Blake Z. Gulledge from the 1900 block of West Dauphin Street, police say.

READ MORE: Over 60 gunshots fired at a West Philadelphia basketball court

READ MORE: Man breaks-in a woman car, steals her gun

Police say no arrests have been made but recovered a weapon. The investigation is active and ongoing with Homicide Detectives.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc.