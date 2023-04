Philadelphia Police are searching for clues to figure out what happened to the body they found in the Delaware River.

According to police, a black male body was pulled from the Delaware River near Christopher Columbus Blvd and Race Street, at 8:02 a.m. this morning.

The ‘John Doe’ who police believe is in his 30’s, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the right side of his head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:30 a.m.

