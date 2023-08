PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL)– The Philadelphia Police East Detective Division is investigating a male body found in the water in Frankford Creek.

Police say the 32-year-old Hispanic male was found under the East side of the bridge at Frankford Creek on Sunday morning. Officials pronounced him dead at 7:15 a.m.

No signs of trauma or drug related paraphernalia were found.

At this point the males identity or cause of death has not been released.