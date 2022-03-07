You may remember Jethro Heiko, the Philadelphia man who began tapping into trees to make his own maple syrup after getting a tree tapping kit from his wife during the pandemic.

Jethro now runs Oak Lane Maple with help from Wyncote Academy and Stockton University. The educational organization’s main goal is to tap into the community by turning tree sap into maple syrup.

As maple season comes to an end, our Jenna Meissner visited Jethro at the Sugar Shack located in Elkins Park to see the process with her own eyes.