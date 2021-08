If you’re wondering why your perfume or cologne doesn’t last, there is an easy solution. According to ‘fragrance scientists’, you’re not moisturizing enough. The scent won’t last long if the air is dry and your skin is dry. So, lather up your skin with an unscented lotion before spraying your favorite fragrance especially in the cooler months. Here’s another tip, look for a perfume or cologne with a higher concentration of oil.

