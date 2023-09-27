CHESTER, Pa (WPHL)– A local Make-a-Wish Foundation chapter has just granted it’s 8000th wish to a local 13-year-old boy who’s wish was to be a professional soccer player.

13-year-old Ahmad Elkridge was signed to a one day contract with the Philadelphia Union.

Ahmad’s day started when he was picked up from his house in a limo and taken to Subaru Park in Chester to have breakfast with the team. Throughout the the day, Ahmad attended workouts and spent the day practicing soccer drills with the team.

When asked about why Ahmad loves soccer, he said, ” It’s a very good sport and it makes me happy and smile and it’s a really good game and you can make new friends”.

Ahmad’s mom, Ciara Bennett, was joyous that her son got to live out his dream, “It just makes me happy and as long as he’s happy, I’m happy.”

Since 1986, the local Make-a-Wish foundation has granted thousands of wishes to kids in the area. “A wish is more than just a nice thing to do, it provides respite and hope for kids like Ahmad and his family who are going through really difficult times.”, said Jennifer Davis, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish Philadelphia. “It gives them a break from the diagnosis and the procedures and the hospital to just create good memories and just being here with him today allowed us to be part of that memory making and to allow him to be a kid again”, Davis continued.

Ahmad will return to Subaru Park for the Philadelphia Union’s game against F.C. Dallas at 7:30 p.m. He will be honored with a special presentation during the game’s half time, and the Union tells us Ahmad and his family will be surprised with 2023 Union season tickets.