Is your Summer hot dog a sandwich? The majority of Americans say yes. 2,000 people were recently asked about hot dogs and their favorite toppings and 53 percent of those surveyed believe a hot dog is a type of sandwich.

One Poll released the survey which also revealed that 75 percent of those questioned say they put their condiments on the bun before adding the hot dog. More than a third of those polled who say they prefer hot dogs over burgers, consider themselves a picky eater.