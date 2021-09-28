Major Hurricane Sam Churns in Atlantic

Hurricane Sam is swirling in the Atlantic, 610 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands. It strengthened to a category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 mph. On the forecast track, Sam will pass well to the northeast of the northern Leeward Islands on Wednesday and Thursday. A turn toward the north is expected by Friday. Forecasters expect it to remain a major hurricane through late this week, keeping the center well offshore.

Swells generated by Sam will impact the Lesser Antilles for the next several days. Swells are expected to reach Bermuda and the Bahamas in a couple of days, and then spread to the United States east coast late this week. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three other potential cyclones over the Atlantic with Teresa,

Victor and Wanda left in the 2021 Tropical Cyclone list of names. After that, the NHC can use a supplemental list of names.