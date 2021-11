Philadelphia (WPHL)– A major Comcast outage is impacting people across the country. According to reports and social media posts online, the outage is impacting internet and phone services.

Initial reports started on the West Coast, with outages reported in San Francisco region. Outages were also reported in the Philadelphia area.

Comcast has not yet said what has caused the outages or exactly how many customers may be impacted.

