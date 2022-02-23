One of the biggest dining weeks of the year is back on the Main Line.

Main Line Today Restaurant Weeks’ first-ever spring edition is happening now with over thirty restaurants in an effort to support the suburban dining scene as it begins to boost back from the pandemic.

Alyssa Sullivan checked out some of the participating restaurants this morning: DiFabio’s, Savona, and Lola’s Garden.

For more, visit: mainlinetoday.com/restaurant-week/

DiFabio’s

difabiosevents.com/

Savona

www.savonarestaurant.com

www.opentable.com/restref/client/?rid=32455&restref=32455&corrid=a2b71ff2-5376-42fa-8efa-010b8a13a2e8

Lola’s Garden

https://www.lolasgardenrestaurant.com

https://resy.com/cities/ardm/lolas-garden?date=2021-07-30&seats=2