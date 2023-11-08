Attention Restaurant lovers, Main Line Restaurant Week is back in the suburbs with over 45+ participating restaurants.

The two-week event highlights Main Line’s top chefs, restaurants, and culinary masterpieces.

Each restaurant has put together a state-of-the-art three-course or four-course prix fixe menu.

Menus range from $25-35 for Lunch and $30-55 for Dinner.

“Main Line Today’s Restaurant Week is a great opportunity to venture out and sample new venues for a terrific price,” said Main Line Today Publisher Michael Reath. “It’s also a way to show support for the amazing restaurants that make the Main Line and western suburbs a dining destination.”

Full list of participating restaurants:

  • A Taste of Britain
    • 503 Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087
    • (610) 971-0390
  • Agave Mexican Cuisine
    • 1620 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, PA 19317
    • (484) 770-8345
  • Al Pastor
    • 560 Wellington Square, Exton, PA 19341
    • (484) 341-8886
  • Amada Radnor
    • 555 E Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087
    • (484) 429-2158
  • Amis Trattoria
    • 138 W. Lancaster Ave., Suite 140, Devon, PA 19333
    • (610) 590-4782
  • Autograph Brasserie
    • 503 W. Lancaster Ave, Wayne PA 19087
    • (610) 964-2588
  • Bar Alimentari at DiBruno Bros.- Wayne
    • 385 W. Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087
    • (484) 581-7888
  • Blondie
    • 4417 Main Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127
      • (215) 253-3833
  • Buena Onda Radnor
    • 220 N. Radnor Chester Road Suite 226, Radnor, PA 19087
    • (484) 430- 4900
  • Chickie & Pete’s Malvern
    • 10 Liberty Blvd Suite 190, Malvern, PA 19355
    • (484) 327-3700
  • Dua Restaurant
    • 1000 W Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
    • (484-380-2053
  • Fiore Rosso
    • 915 Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
    • (484) 380-2059
  • Fork & Bottle
    • 1 Liberty Blvd, Malvern, PA 19355
    • Located in The Desmond Malvern
    • (610) 296-9800
  • Foster Ave Carvery by Locust Lane Craft Brewery
    • 50 Three Tun Road Suite #4, Malvern, PA 19355
    • 484-324-4141
  • Fox & Hounds Pub
    • 1 Liberty Blvd, Malvern, PA 19355
    • Located The Desmond Malvern
    • (610) 296-9800
  • Greystone Oyster Bar (Newly added)
    • 7 N Church St, West Chester, PA 19380
  • (610) 241-3369
  • Gullifty’s
    • 1149 Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
    • 610-525-1851
  • Iron Hill Brewery
    • 60 Greenfield Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003
    • (610) 228-2280
  • Joey Chops
    • 245 Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA 19355
    • (484) 450-8890
  • KOP Grill & Tavern
    • 128 Town Center Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406 
  • La Collina
    • 37 Ashland Ave, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
    • (610) 668- 1780 
  • Lola’s Garden
    • 51 St. George Road, Ardmore, PA 19003
    • (484) 412-8011
  • Mercato (West Chester)
    • 33 Market St, West Chester, PA 19382
      • (610) 701-6326
  • Motto Berwyn
    • 668 Lancaster Ave, Berwyn, PA 19312
    • (484) 320-8604
  • Nalan Indian Cuisine
    • 889 E Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335
    • (484) 364-4446
  • Osteria Ama )
    • 100 Ridge Rd suite #24, Chadds Ford, PA 19317
    • (484) 800-8676
  • Otto by Polpo
    • 52 N Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
    • (610) 880-0001
  • Pietro’s Pizzeria Radnor
    • 236 N Radnor Chester Road, Radnor, PA 19087
    • (484) 367-7072
  • Pizzeria Vetri, Devon
    • 138 West Lancaster Ave, Devon, PA 19333
    • (484) 207-6663 
  • Rosa Mexicano
    • 105 Coulter Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003
    • (610) 673-0870
  • Rosalie
    • 139 East Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087
    • (610)-977-0600
  • Roz and Roccos
    • 2904 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008
    • (610) 613-8300
  • Santino’s Tap and Table West Chester (Newly added) 
    • 40 E Market St, West Chester, PA 19382
    • (610) 738-5491
  • Savona
    • 100 Old Gulph Mills Road, Gulph Mills, PA 19428
    • (610) 520-1200
  • Stove and Tap West Chester
    • 158 W Gay St, West Chester, PA 19380
    • (484) 999-0922
  • Streetlight Kitchen & Bar
    • 5400 Ferne Boulevard, Drexel Hill, PA 19026
    • (484) 461-9823
  • Tavola Restaurant & Bar
    • 400 W Sproul Rd, Springfield, PA 19064
    • Located in the Courtyard by Marriott Philadelphia Springfield, PA 19064
    • (610) 543-2100
  • The Fern and Fable
    • 39 Conestoga Road, Malvern, PA 19355
    • (610) 647-1900
  • Terrain Café Devon
    • 138 Lancaster Ave., #110, Devon, PA 19333
    • (610) 590-4671
  • Twenty One Pips
    • 24 Cricket Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003
    • (610) 228-2711
  • White Dog Café Glen Mills
    • 981 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills, PA 19342
    • (610) 822-2100
  • White Dog Café Haverford
    • 379 Lancaster Ave, Haverford, PA 19041
    • (610) 896-4556
  • White Dog Café Wayne
    • 200 W Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087
    • (610) 225-3700