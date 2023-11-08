Attention Restaurant lovers, Main Line Restaurant Week is back in the suburbs with over 45+ participating restaurants.

The two-week event highlights Main Line’s top chefs, restaurants, and culinary masterpieces.

Each restaurant has put together a state-of-the-art three-course or four-course prix fixe menu.

Menus range from $25-35 for Lunch and $30-55 for Dinner.

“Main Line Today’s Restaurant Week is a great opportunity to venture out and sample new venues for a terrific price,” said Main Line Today Publisher Michael Reath. “It’s also a way to show support for the amazing restaurants that make the Main Line and western suburbs a dining destination.”

Full list of participating restaurants:

A Taste of Britain 503 Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087 (610) 971-0390

Agave Mexican Cuisine 1620 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, PA 19317 (484) 770-8345

Al Pastor 560 Wellington Square, Exton, PA 19341 (484) 341-8886

Amada Radnor 555 E Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087 (484) 429-2158

Amis Trattoria 138 W. Lancaster Ave., Suite 140, Devon, PA 19333 (610) 590-4782

Autograph Brasserie 503 W. Lancaster Ave, Wayne PA 19087 (610) 964-2588

Bar Alimentari at DiBruno Bros.- Wayne 385 W. Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087 (484) 581-7888

Blondie 4417 Main Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127 (215) 253-3833

Buena Onda Radnor 220 N. Radnor Chester Road Suite 226, Radnor, PA 19087 (484) 430- 4900

Chickie & Pete’s Malvern 10 Liberty Blvd Suite 190, Malvern, PA 19355 (484) 327-3700

Dua Restaurant 1000 W Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 (484-380-2053

Fiore Rosso 915 Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 (484) 380-2059

Fork & Bottle 1 Liberty Blvd, Malvern, PA 19355 Located in The Desmond Malvern (610) 296-9800

Foster Ave Carvery by Locust Lane Craft Brewery 50 Three Tun Road Suite #4, Malvern, PA 19355 484-324-4141

Fox & Hounds Pub 1 Liberty Blvd, Malvern, PA 19355 Located The Desmond Malvern (610) 296-9800

Greystone Oyster Bar (Newly added) 7 N Church St, West Chester, PA 19380

(610) 241-3369

Gullifty’s 1149 Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 610-525-1851

Iron Hill Brewery 60 Greenfield Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003 (610) 228-2280

Joey Chops 245 Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA 19355 (484) 450-8890

KOP Grill & Tavern 128 Town Center Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406

La Collina 37 Ashland Ave, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 (610) 668- 1780

Lola’s Garden 51 St. George Road, Ardmore, PA 19003 (484) 412-8011

Mercato (West Chester) 33 Market St, West Chester, PA 19382 (610) 701-6326

Motto Berwyn 668 Lancaster Ave, Berwyn, PA 19312 (484) 320-8604

Nalan Indian Cuisine 889 E Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335 (484) 364-4446

Osteria Ama ) 100 Ridge Rd suite #24, Chadds Ford, PA 19317 (484) 800-8676

Otto by Polpo 52 N Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 (610) 880-0001

Pietro’s Pizzeria Radnor 236 N Radnor Chester Road, Radnor, PA 19087 (484) 367-7072

Pizzeria Vetri, Devon 138 West Lancaster Ave, Devon, PA 19333 (484) 207-6663

Rosa Mexicano 105 Coulter Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003 (610) 673-0870

Rosalie 139 East Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087 (610)-977-0600

Roz and Roccos 2904 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008 (610) 613-8300

Santino’s Tap and Table West Chester (Newly added) 40 E Market St, West Chester, PA 19382 (610) 738-5491

Savona 100 Old Gulph Mills Road, Gulph Mills, PA 19428 (610) 520-1200

Stove and Tap West Chester 158 W Gay St, West Chester, PA 19380 (484) 999-0922

Streetlight Kitchen & Bar 5400 Ferne Boulevard, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 (484) 461-9823

Tavola Restaurant & Bar 400 W Sproul Rd, Springfield, PA 19064 Located in the Courtyard by Marriott Philadelphia Springfield, PA 19064 (610) 543-2100

The Fern and Fable 39 Conestoga Road, Malvern, PA 19355 (610) 647-1900

Terrain Café Devon 138 Lancaster Ave., #110, Devon, PA 19333 (610) 590-4671

Twenty One Pips 24 Cricket Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003 (610) 228-2711

White Dog Café Glen Mills 981 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills, PA 19342 (610) 822-2100

White Dog Café Haverford 379 Lancaster Ave, Haverford, PA 19041 (610) 896-4556

White Dog Café Wayne 200 W Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087 (610) 225-3700

