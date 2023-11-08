Attention Restaurant lovers, Main Line Restaurant Week is back in the suburbs with over 45+ participating restaurants.
The two-week event highlights Main Line’s top chefs, restaurants, and culinary masterpieces.
Each restaurant has put together a state-of-the-art three-course or four-course prix fixe menu.
Menus range from $25-35 for Lunch and $30-55 for Dinner.
“Main Line Today’s Restaurant Week is a great opportunity to venture out and sample new venues for a terrific price,” said Main Line Today Publisher Michael Reath. “It’s also a way to show support for the amazing restaurants that make the Main Line and western suburbs a dining destination.”
Full list of participating restaurants:
- A Taste of Britain
- 503 Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087
- (610) 971-0390
- Agave Mexican Cuisine
- 1620 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, PA 19317
- (484) 770-8345
- Al Pastor
- 560 Wellington Square, Exton, PA 19341
- (484) 341-8886
- Amada Radnor
- 555 E Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087
- (484) 429-2158
- Amis Trattoria
- 138 W. Lancaster Ave., Suite 140, Devon, PA 19333
- (610) 590-4782
- Autograph Brasserie
- 503 W. Lancaster Ave, Wayne PA 19087
- (610) 964-2588
- Bar Alimentari at DiBruno Bros.- Wayne
- 385 W. Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087
- (484) 581-7888
- Blondie
- 4417 Main Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127
- (215) 253-3833
- 4417 Main Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127
- Buena Onda Radnor
- 220 N. Radnor Chester Road Suite 226, Radnor, PA 19087
- (484) 430- 4900
- Chickie & Pete’s Malvern
- 10 Liberty Blvd Suite 190, Malvern, PA 19355
- (484) 327-3700
- Dua Restaurant
- 1000 W Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
- (484-380-2053
- Fiore Rosso
- 915 Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
- (484) 380-2059
- Fork & Bottle
- 1 Liberty Blvd, Malvern, PA 19355
- Located in The Desmond Malvern
- (610) 296-9800
- Foster Ave Carvery by Locust Lane Craft Brewery
- 50 Three Tun Road Suite #4, Malvern, PA 19355
- 484-324-4141
- Fox & Hounds Pub
- 1 Liberty Blvd, Malvern, PA 19355
- Located The Desmond Malvern
- (610) 296-9800
- Greystone Oyster Bar (Newly added)
- 7 N Church St, West Chester, PA 19380
- (610) 241-3369
- Gullifty’s
- 1149 Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
- 610-525-1851
- Iron Hill Brewery
- 60 Greenfield Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003
- (610) 228-2280
- Joey Chops
- 245 Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA 19355
- (484) 450-8890
- KOP Grill & Tavern
- 128 Town Center Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406
- La Collina
- 37 Ashland Ave, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
- (610) 668- 1780
- Lola’s Garden
- 51 St. George Road, Ardmore, PA 19003
- (484) 412-8011
- Mercato (West Chester)
- 33 Market St, West Chester, PA 19382
- (610) 701-6326
- 33 Market St, West Chester, PA 19382
- Motto Berwyn
- 668 Lancaster Ave, Berwyn, PA 19312
- (484) 320-8604
- Nalan Indian Cuisine
- 889 E Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335
- (484) 364-4446
- Osteria Ama )
- 100 Ridge Rd suite #24, Chadds Ford, PA 19317
- (484) 800-8676
- Otto by Polpo
- 52 N Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
- (610) 880-0001
- Pietro’s Pizzeria Radnor
- 236 N Radnor Chester Road, Radnor, PA 19087
- (484) 367-7072
- Pizzeria Vetri, Devon
- 138 West Lancaster Ave, Devon, PA 19333
- (484) 207-6663
- Rosa Mexicano
- 105 Coulter Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003
- (610) 673-0870
- Rosalie
- 139 East Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087
- (610)-977-0600
- Roz and Roccos
- 2904 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008
- (610) 613-8300
- Santino’s Tap and Table West Chester (Newly added)
- 40 E Market St, West Chester, PA 19382
- (610) 738-5491
- Savona
- 100 Old Gulph Mills Road, Gulph Mills, PA 19428
- (610) 520-1200
- Stove and Tap West Chester
- 158 W Gay St, West Chester, PA 19380
- (484) 999-0922
- Streetlight Kitchen & Bar
- 5400 Ferne Boulevard, Drexel Hill, PA 19026
- (484) 461-9823
- Tavola Restaurant & Bar
- 400 W Sproul Rd, Springfield, PA 19064
- Located in the Courtyard by Marriott Philadelphia Springfield, PA 19064
- (610) 543-2100
- The Fern and Fable
- 39 Conestoga Road, Malvern, PA 19355
- (610) 647-1900
- Terrain Café Devon
- 138 Lancaster Ave., #110, Devon, PA 19333
- (610) 590-4671
- Twenty One Pips
- 24 Cricket Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003
- (610) 228-2711
- White Dog Café Glen Mills
- 981 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills, PA 19342
- (610) 822-2100
- White Dog Café Haverford
- 379 Lancaster Ave, Haverford, PA 19041
- (610) 896-4556
- White Dog Café Wayne
- 200 W Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087
- (610) 225-3700