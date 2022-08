If you’re looking for somewhere to go out to eat this weekend there’s some great deals you wont want to miss! Main Line Today’s Restaurant week is starting today and going on for the next two weeks. More than 40 restaurants in Montgomery, Delaware and Chester counties are participating with special deals and menu items. PHL17’s Alex Butler visited Gullifty’s this morning to see what they have to offer.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction