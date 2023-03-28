Madonna is coming to Philadelphia!

Due to overwhelming demand of her fans, Madonna has just announced a Philadelphia stop on her Celebration tour around the world.

Madonna’s tour will go from Canada to the West Coast, Europe, and then back to the East coast for New York, Philly, Washington D.C and more!

You can catch Madonna performing her greatest hits at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday December 20, 2023.

Tickets go on sale on March 31st at 12 p.m. on the Wells Fargo Center Website.

You can find out more about her tour and ticket information, here.