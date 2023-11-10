If you’re looking to buy some unique gifts and also support some local small businesses, the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market is back for the season at Dilworth Park.

The open-air marketplace will feature more than 40 local vendors where you can find everything from peanut butter, wine, skincare, home goods, jewelry, and so much more.

You can check out the full list of vendors, HERE.

The Holiday Market will be open from November 10, 2023, to January 1, 2024

Sundays-Thursdays, 12 p.m.-8 p.m.

Fridays & Saturdays, 12 p.m.-9 p.m

PHL17’s Alex Butler visited the holiday market to give us a preview of all the vendor options.