PHL17 has learned that the 2023 Made In America has been canceled.

The festival announced the new on their website saying:

“Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made In America Festival will no longer be taking place. This decision has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation.

“Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences furor music fans and and concert goers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience. We look forward to returning to Benjamin Franklin parkway and the great city of Philadelphia in 2024.”

The Made In America festival was supposed to feature Lizzo and SZA as the headliners, and other notable names such as Miguel, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Yachty, Doechii, Lola Brooke, Coco Jones, Paris Texas, Tiacorine, Eem Triplin, Flau’jae Johnson, Tanerelle, and Weston Estate.

All ticketholders will receive refunds to their original payment method.