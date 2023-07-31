PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL) — Philadelphia Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault in North Philadelphia that left a man injured after being struck in the head by a machete.

At 10:34 a.m. on Sunday morning, police were called inside the Best Western on 1200 Vine Street for a 43-year-old male who was struck in the head by a machete, and a 24-year-old female who was allegedly sexually assaulted by the man.

Police transported the male to Jefferson Hospital where he is being held as a prisoner. He is currently in stable condition.

The female was transported to another local hospital, and the machete used during this incident was recovered by police.

The Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit is investigating.

