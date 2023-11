In the US, lung cancer survival is rising. In contrast to 22% in 2015, 27% of patients in 2019 survived the illness, according to the America Lung Association. It is predicted that 130,000 individuals will pass away from lung cancer this year. Although early screening lowers death by around 20%, lung cancer is still the nation’s largest cause of cancer-related mortality.

