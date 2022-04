A kid-friendly indoor playground is now bringing the party to you. Lulus Casita in Ardmore is a 4000 sq foot space where kids play while parents can watch, catch up on work, chat or grab a cup of coffee. And now they’ve taken an old school bus and turned it into traveling entertainment. It’s called Lulu’s on Wheels. You can rent or inquire about the bus here: http://www.luluscasita.com/

