Lucy Noland, a fixture on Philadelphia television for five years before she left the air back in 2019, has a new adventure keeping her busy. Noland, along with her business partners, have launched a publishing company. Archimedes’ Printing Shoppe now as nine books under its belt, all of which are about animals.

Lucy was joined on air by Chenoa Manor Animal Sanctuary founder Roberto Teti. Chenoa Manor is the inspiration behind the book “A Wabi Sabi Story.” Michele Schaffer also stopped by the morning show. She is mom to rescue dog Aladdin. His story inspired the book “Aladdin the Superhero.” Watch the video above to learn details about an upcoming book signing.