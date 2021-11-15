Lower Merion mourns loss of high school principal

All Lower Merion schools are closed Monday after the passing of Lower Merion High School principal Sean Hughes.

Hughes was killed in a car crash over the weekend. According to the school district Hughes was killed while driving his son to a soccer game. His son, who was in the car, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

In response to Hughes death, Lower Merion Superintendent of Schools Dr. Khalid N. Mumin issued a statement that reads:

“Mr. Hughes was beloved by thousands of students who passed through the halls of Lower Merion over the years. He knew most of them by name and always had time to listen to their concerns, cheer them on and support their accomplishments. They greeted him in the halls by calling out his signature nickname, “Huuuuuuughes.” He welcomed each one at 9th grade orientation and proudly handed out diplomas at their graduations. In the years between, he MC’ed their Amazing Ace competitions in his gold sequined jacket, inducted students into the National Honor Society and recognized Merit Scholars. He encouraged student voice at every turn, the door to his office was always open, and I know that many will carry his message of “character counts” throughout their lives. It is not an overstatement to say his impact on his students is immeasurable.“

A petition has been started on Change.org to name the district’s new middle school after Hughes. The petition to name the new middle school “Sean Hughes Memorial Middle School” has nearly 4,000 signatures.