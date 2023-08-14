If you’re a true sushi enthusiast, or have just seen the movie “Cars”, you’ve probably been intrigued by the little dish full of spicy green paste, known as Wasabi.
Well a fan-favorite restaurant in Philadelphia is putting Wasabi in the spotlight, with a new martini.
Dolce Italian, located inside the W Hotel, has made a new, limited time only, Quentin Martini made with Beefeater Gin, wasabi syrup, lime, and a cherry tomato.
You might be thinking, wasabi in a drink??
Reviewers describe the drink as aromatic, pungent, fresh and exhilarating.
The cocktail will be available now until the end of the summer.
Go to Dolce Italian and give it a try, but remember just like Mater says in ‘Cars’, do not eat too much of the “free pistachio ice cream”