If you’re a true sushi enthusiast, or have just seen the movie “Cars”, you’ve probably been intrigued by the little dish full of spicy green paste, known as Wasabi.

Well a fan-favorite restaurant in Philadelphia is putting Wasabi in the spotlight, with a new martini.

Dolce Italian, located inside the W Hotel, has made a new, limited time only, Quentin Martini made with Beefeater Gin, wasabi syrup, lime, and a cherry tomato.

You might be thinking, wasabi in a drink??

Reviewers describe the drink as aromatic, pungent, fresh and exhilarating.

The cocktail will be available now until the end of the summer.

Go to Dolce Italian and give it a try, but remember just like Mater says in ‘Cars’, do not eat too much of the “free pistachio ice cream”