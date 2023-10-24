Toy expert and speech language pathologist Erika Cardamone talks educational and fun Halloween toys for kids of all ages. Check out her segment with Amanda VanAllen.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
by: Amanda VanAllen
Posted:
Updated:
by: Amanda VanAllen
Posted:
Updated:
Toy expert and speech language pathologist Erika Cardamone talks educational and fun Halloween toys for kids of all ages. Check out her segment with Amanda VanAllen.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now