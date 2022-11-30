Are you looking for some new pajama’s to wear this holiday season?

Well, Olive Garden has you covered… in never-ending breadsticks, salad, soup and pasta that is.

Photo credit: Olive Garden

Olive Garden’s first-ever merchandise line will feature a set of hooded onesie-pajamas for the whole family.

The hooded onesie pj’s will be available on the Olive Garden website starting on December 6 at 10 am EST. You can currently sign up to be notified when the sale goes live.

The hooded onesies will come in a range of sizes and will cost $25-35.

Photo credit: Olive Garden

And while the breadsticks, salads, and meals at Olive Garden might be endless the pj’s are in fact not. The pj’s will only be available on the website until supplies run out.

So… if you’re still doing some holiday shopping, make sure to add these to the list and fulfill all your families breadstick-loving dreams.