If you’re looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend there’s a new spot that just opened in South Jersey! Fun City Adventure Park features 40,000 square feet of fun. Including Arcade games, trampolines, a Ninja Course, Foam Pits and more. PHL17’s Alex Butler visited this morning and experienced all the fun! Find out more about Fun City Adventure Park here.

