New Years Eve is just 2 days away and if you still need plans, look no further!

With options in and outside Philly, this guide will help you find an event to make this New Year’s Eve a day to remember.

NYE Dinner:

Dinner and a show:

The Twisted Tail: Burlesque & Blues Masquerade Show with 3 different package options Show-only tickets Prix fixe dinner with show admission included VIP option w/ open bar, early bird seating, and a exclusive NYE a la carte menu You can buy tickets here.



New Year’s Eve Family Events:

Countdown to Noon with Cinderella at Figo: Countdown to Noon with Cinderella at an enchanting family-friendly New Year’s Eve brunch celebration (11:30am-1pm) You can make a reservation here.

Countdown to Noon at Renault Winery: Bring your kids to Renault and celebrate the New Year without worrying about them staying late! Non-alcoholic “Kids champagne”, ice skating, wagon rides, and more You can buy tickets here.

Noon Year’s Eve Kids Countdown & Character Skate at Flight On Ice: Newtown & Bensalem Skating session includes skates, mocktails, party favors, DJs, Mystery guest characters and a photobooth (11am-12:30) ($29.99/ person) You can buy tickets for Newtown here, and Bensalem here.

Liberty Point: Family Friendly First Countdown Firework Show Bid farewell to 2022 with make-and-take crafts fun-filled family friend playlist, with a special live ice sculpting exhibition for the first countdown! Gabriella of the famed Ice Sculpture Philly will be on site for one cool show, perfect for children of all ages! 5-7 pm, Tickets $25 – Kids 2-years-old and under are FREE



Bar/ Winery celebrations:

Jet Wine Bar: NYE Bash at Jet, showcasing 23 Wines to ring in 2023! (9pm-12am) Open bar with a whopping selection of 23 wines available, a specialty champagne cocktail, caviar, local cheeses, and a champagne toast. ($120/ person) You can buy tickets here

Auburn Road Winery: “New Years Eve Party for People Who Can’t Stay Up Late” Movie showing of “Charade” Complimentary party favors (7-9pm) New Years Eve Countdown happening at 9pm (Rio De Janeiro time) You can make a reservation here

City Winery: 2 different New Year’s celebration events Performance by J. Howell at 7:30pm and 11pm Y2K New Years Dance Party in the loft at 9pm w/ free champagne toast



Brunch and Dinner Cruises on NYE:

NYE Ball Drop:

The 700 Club: The 700 invites everyone to join us as we ring in 2023. The sparkling 700 ball will be lowered at the corner of Second and Fairmount as we countdown the last seconds of 2022

NYE parties:

Xfinity Live!: All-inclusive premium bar, live music, toasts, DJ’s, silent disco, karaoke, and much more Tickets can be purchased here

Stratus Rooftop Lounge: New Year’s Eve party starting at 9pm General admission Gold ($129/ person): Entry to Stratus rooftop lounge and open bar General admission Platinum ($159/ person) Admission, open bar, reserved food areas, and secured seating You can buy tickets here

SNACKTIME: NYE Countdown To Climax hosted by Mission Taqueria Admission included 3 drinks, hors d’oeuvres, plenty of bubbly, and a sultry burlesque performance from GOLDI FOX You can buy tickets here

Liberty Point: A magnificent view of Rivers Casino New Year’s Eve Fireworks on the Waterfront! Adults Only Midnight Fireworks Show (21+) 10pm-1am Tickets $25/ person, 10pm-1am Admission, includes one (1) complimentary beer, wine, cocktail or non-alcoholic drink and spectacular views of the Rivers Casino New Year’s Eve Fireworks on the Waterfront at Midnight.

Positano Coast: “Toast on the Coast” After-dinner party starts at 10:00pm, with a cash bar, live DJ, party favors and a complimentary midnight toast.

Morgan’s Pier at Craft Hall: Morgan’s Pier will be offering nightlife goers all the party with none of the pretentiousness to ring in 2023. Everyone is a VIP this New Year’s Eve! Pre-sale tickets start at $75, and prices will rise. Every ticket will include an open bar with premium spirits, local beers, wine, spirited party favors, midnight champagne toast, light food fare, and DJ entertainment!

Concourse Dance Bar: Looking for the perfect location to have a ball and dance your way into 2023? Look no further than Concourse Dance Bar Premium open bar, DJ entertainment, access to their ice bar, champagne toast at midnight, and more! Tickets: $100

Neshaminy mall Flight on Ice: NYE Rockin’ Glow Skate party NYE Rockin’ glow skate includes skates, 8:30pm NYE celebration, complimentary glow items, mocktails, music, and party favors. Buy tickets here.



New Years Day Brunch:

Positano Coast: New Year’s Day Bottomless Brunch

Join us on New Year’s Day for Positano Coast’s special NYD Brunch a la carte menu, bottomless cocktails and a live DJ. 11:30am to 2:30pm

