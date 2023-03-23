If you’re looking for a job, there’s an event happening today that you won’t want to miss!

Starting at 10 a.m., Camden Works is hosting its Spring 2023 Job Fair at the Camden High School.

The job fair will feature more than 50 actively hiring employers from corporations, institutions, service providers, non-profits, public agencies and more.

“This is a great opportunity for those looking for work to come out and meet with more than 50 employers that could potentially kickstart a new career,” said Commissioner Jonathan Young, liaison to the Camden County One Stop Career Center. “The employers attending Thursday’s job fair are eager to hire so we encourage anyone looking for work or looking to make a new career move, to come visit the career fair.”

The event is open to all Camden residents including high school seniors who plan to graduate this year.

Anyone who wishes to attend should use the gymnasium entrance of the high school. SJTA shuttles will be provided from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from the Cramer Hill Community Center and the North Camden Community Center.

This great networking opportunity will also feature a panel discussion at 12 p.m. by Cheldin Barlatt Rumer, CEO/Executive Producer of the This Is It Network, a female and minority-owned digital streaming platform based in Philadelphia.

The discussion will provide attendees with knowledge and perspective on getting a job and advancing their careers.

“We are also offering attendees several other resources that include resume advice, job coaching as well as access to computers and printers to print resumes and apply to jobs online,” Young continued. “The career fair is pulling out all the stops to ensure that Camden residents are prepared to find work and establish a stable career.”

The Job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Camden High School.