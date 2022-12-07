Have you bought a Christmas tree yet? Well if you are still looking to buy one, look no further than Cousin Eddy’s tree delivery. Starting during the Coronavirus pandemic, Cousin Eddy’s tree delivery trees will name, cut, and deliver a tree right to your door. Every sunday, the company will post their trees on Instagram @Cousin_Eddys and all you have to do is choose the tree, send them a DM (direct message), and pay them $75 via Venmo. All trees are Douglas firs ranging between 6 and 7 feet. They also offer a removal service after the holidays if you are looking to get rid of the tree. All proceeds go towards Legacy of hope, helping families with cancer.

So if you’re still looking for a tree, make sure to check out @Cousin_eddys on Instagram.