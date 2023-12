The new year is almost here and that means it’s time to look back at the past year and think about all that happened.

Throughout 2023, Taylor Swift and Queen Bey ruled all, but how did music make an impact throughout the year?

Mike Adams, afternoon host on ‘The New 96.5’, joined us on PHL17 to look back at 2023 through music.

Do you agree? Let us know on social media.

You can find more about Mike Adams, here.