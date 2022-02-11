From Long Island to the Lehigh Valley, you can see the star of TLC’s hit show “Long Island Medium” on February 12th and 13th at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem.

The live, interactive show gives fans the chance to learn more about Theresa’s gift in real time.

“Literally spirit guides me around the space and has me stop in front of someone and start channeling healing messages directly to them,” said Theresa.

For a lot of people the experience can be unsettling, but Theresa says there’s no need to be scared.

“Look, I get it. I am the first one to say what I do is absolutely crazy. There’s nothing to be afraid of because it’s a night of healing. Spirit is going to give us the messages that we need to hear to make tomorrow a little bit easier.”

Theresa Caputo: Live! The Experience will be in Bethlehem on February 12th at 8 PM and February 13th at 1:30 PM. For more information, click here.