Local veteran using cutting boards to create lasting memories



Reading native and military veteran Tim Reazor currently lives in the Dallas, Texas area with his family but now has a special way to remain connected to his home.

“I miss my family I miss Pennsylvania and I’m like how can I how can I get closer to my family and my parents are getting older and how can I help the business?” Asked Reazor. “And I thought these boards probably have a market somewhere.”

The boards Tim is referring to are high end, hand crafted wood cutting boards. Once given out to customers of his Dad’s custom kitchen business, they are now the sole focus of his Fifth and Cherry venture.

“I don’t think the world that we know in 2021 is going to exist in 2050 but I’ll probably still have my mother’s rolling pin you know and my kids will still have the cutting boards that they made all those memories with their grandmother and that means the world to me,” added Reazor. https://fifthandcherry.com/