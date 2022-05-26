Earlier this year Oscar Mayer offered the chance for one lucky high schooler to go to prom in its iconic Wienermobile. After combing through submissions from kids around the nation, one local girl won the contest!

“Students all over the country submitted creative videos showing why they wanted the Wienermobile to take them to prom and some students here in Philly won. They used the hashtag #OscarTakeMeToProm and now students from Little Flower Catholic High School here in the city are going to prom tonight in the big dog,” said Hotdogger Niki Sasiela.

There are six Wienermobiles in total each measuring 60 hot dogs in length.

“Our goal is to make people smile. It’s been around since 1936 so the Wienermobile is 85 years old. It has a big tradition. We go to a city every week.”

To find out where the Wienermobile will be, you can visit the website here.