Local Sports Academy gets us fired up for Tennis PHL17 News by: PHL17 Morning News Desk Posted: Aug 30, 2021 / 09:47 AM EDT / Updated: Aug 30, 2021 / 09:47 AM EDT Close You have been added to PHL17 Breaking News Alerts Newsletter SUBSCRIBE NOW PHL17 Breaking News Alerts SIGN UP With the US Open Tennis Championships set to begin in Flushing Meadows, New York, the High Performance Tennis Academy dropped by to give us some tips. https://www.hpta-riverside.com/ Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction